Brunskill Gail Peacefully in hospital on
Monday 3rd of June,
aged 66 years.
A dearly loved wife of Mick.
Much loved mum to Lee and Michaela and mother-in-law to Phil. Loved and sadly missed by her granddaughters Freya and Quinn.
Much loved sister of Jane, Paula, John and Alan. Dear sister-in-law of John, Linda, Jeni, Diane and Dave. Also a dearly loved auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the
Chevin Socialites "Hug on a Tray".
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Bramley
0113 2360673
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 12, 2019
