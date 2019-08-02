Home

BATES Frederick Thomas Peacefully on 26th July 2019
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley, much loved dad to Paul and Cheryl, loving grandad of James, Sophie, Nyomi, Jaco, Maddi, cherished great grandad of Imogen and Felicity, loved brother of Doris, Iris and David.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers for
The Alzheimer's Society.
For enquiries regarding funeral arrangements please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 2, 2019
