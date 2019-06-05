|
|
|
WRIGHT Freda 24th May, aged 76 years, peacefully in Wheatfields Hospice.
Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis,
dearly loved mum to Diane,
loving grandma to Summer, mother in law to Darren,
also loved by Bernard, Sandra,
Brenda and Brian.
Service and cremation
will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 11:40am.
Friend please accept this intimation, family flowers
only by request please.
Donations in lieu would be appreciated to benefit
Wheatfields Hospice.
A collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to J Tate Funeral Directors, Tel. 0113 2638971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
