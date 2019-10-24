|
|
|
Lawes Freda
(nee Marshall) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 13th October, 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October, 2019
at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations will be forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019