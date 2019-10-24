Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Lawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Lawes

Notice Condolences

Freda Lawes Notice
Lawes Freda
(nee Marshall) Passed away peacefully on Sunday 13th October, 2019, aged 91 years.
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral Service and Cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 31st October, 2019
at 1 p.m. Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations will be forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds 9
Tel 0113 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.