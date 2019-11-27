|
Spence Fred Peacefully in hospital on
November 14th 2019,
aged 93 years and of Leeds 9. Beloved Husband of the late Muriel. A dearly loved Father, Father-in-Law, Grandad, Great-Grandad and Uncle. Service will take place at
Hughes Funeral Services,
(Service Chapel) 180 York Road, Leeds 9 on Tuesday 3rd December at 12 noon, prior to interment
at Harehills Cemetery.
No flowers please, donations
for Arthritis Research
would be appreciated
Enquiries to 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 27, 2019