LAMPORT Fred On November 24th peacefully in hospital aged 71 years.
Dearly loved brother of Jean and the late Dorothy brother-in-law of Brian and dear uncle of Martin, Helen and Mathew.
Service and cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 11am.
Family flowers only donations in lieu to Cancer Research UK and
St Gemma's Hospice.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Beeston Tel: 0113 2775268
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019