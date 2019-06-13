Home

G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30
All Saints Church
Barwick- in-Elmet
Fred Jackson Notice
JACKSON Fred Of Barwick-in-Elmet.
Passed away on 30th May 2019, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Doris and a much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
The funeral service will take
place at All Saints Church, Barwick- in-Elmet on
Thursday 20th June at 11:30am followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for
The RSPCA and Shelter
can be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
