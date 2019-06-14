Home

Dobson Fred Peacefully after a long illness,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Brenda, Father of Stephen, Susan, Keith and David.
Brother to Lorrine and the late Edith. Grandfather, Great Grandfather
and Father in Law.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 13.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations to Parkinson's UK
and Cancer Research.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services, Lupton Avenue,
Harehills, Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 249 8849
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
