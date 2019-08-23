|
NOBLE FRANK Peacefully on Tuesday 20th.
August 2019, aged 82 years, in
St. Gemma's Hospice after a long illness, surrounded by his
family. Dear husband of Audrey, loving father of Steven and the late Jonathan and father-in-law of Sue, beloved grandad of Natasha and Michael.
Following a private cremation, a service of thanksgiving will take place at All Saint's Church, Barwick-in- Elmet on Friday 6th September at 11:15am. Donations in Frank's memory for St. Gemma's Hospice may be given at the service. Enquiries to
G. E. Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel 0113 2862980.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019