J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
14:00
St. Andrew's Church
Bruntcliffe
Hunter (Rev'd Canon)
Frank Geoffrey June 27th, peacefully in hospital,
of Morley, aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Faith,
very dear father of Marie-Claire, Matthew, Isobel and Julian,
also a much loved grandpa.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Andrew's Church, Bruntcliffe at 2.00 p.m. on Wednesday 10th July.
No flowers please but donations in lieu may be made to Parkinson's UK for which charity a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to J. W. Binks & Sons
Tel (01132532087) or visit
www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019
