Cruickshank Frank Walker Passed away peacefully in the Leeds General Infirmary surrounded by his loving family on October 22nd 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Mary
for 63 years, a dearly loved dad,
father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, uncle and
good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Monday,
November 11th at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would
be appreciated for the
Salvation Army.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son,
Tel: 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019