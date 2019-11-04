Home

W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Frank Cruickshank

Frank Cruickshank Notice
Cruickshank Frank Walker Passed away peacefully in the Leeds General Infirmary surrounded by his loving family on October 22nd 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Mary
for 63 years, a dearly loved dad,
father-in-law, grandad,
great grandad, uncle and
good friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Cottingley Hall
Crematorium on Monday,
November 11th at 2:20pm.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations would
be appreciated for the
Salvation Army.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son,
Tel: 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019
