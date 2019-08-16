|
BEAUMONT Frank Forever in our hearts
Peacefully at St James's hospital on Monday 12th August 2019, Frank aged 87 years,
of Wykebeck Mount.
Beloved father of Carl and
father-in-law to Heather, grandfather of James and Alex, loving brother of Lorna and uncle to Gary, Martin, Andree,
Charles and Philip.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 22nd August at 10:20am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired will be gratefully received by Age UK.
Fill my heart with song
Let me swing among the stars
Fill my heart with song
Let me sing forever more
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 16, 2019