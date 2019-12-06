|
|
|
LOGAN FRANCIS November 23rd ,
in Leeds General Infirmary,
aged 67 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret and father of Mark and Carl.
Dear brother to Margaret
and uncle to Jamie.
Francis will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Service at St Nicholas R.C. Church, Oakwood Lane, Gipton, Leeds 9
on Tuesday December 10th
at 10.00am followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations for the Alzheimer's Society
and a plate will be available.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019