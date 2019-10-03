Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomasons Funeral Service
120a-122 Crossgates Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7NL
0113 2641405
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Arnold

Notice Condolences

Francis Arnold Notice
ARNOLD Francis
(Frank) On Sunday 22nd September 2019, passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved son of the late Francis and Margaret and
a dear brother of Wilfred.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 9th October at 1.40pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Frank to St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122 Crossgates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.