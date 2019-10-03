|
|
|
ARNOLD Francis
(Frank) On Sunday 22nd September 2019, passed away peacefully in
St James's Hospital, aged 89 years.
The dearly loved son of the late Francis and Margaret and
a dear brother of Wilfred.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 9th October at 1.40pm prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Frank to St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a collection plate will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122 Crossgates Road, Leeds LS15 7NL. Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019