|
|
|
BOODLE Florence
(née Hewitt) Peacefully in St. James Hospital
on Thursday 19th September,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife to Jim, beloved mam to Patricia, Vivian and Gillian,
mother in law to Michael, Ronnie and the late Brian, much loved grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Tuesday 8th October at 11.40am. Family flowers only, a collection plate will be available in support of Dementia UK.
All enquiries to:
Wm Dodgson & Son
74-76 High Street, Kippax, Leeds, LS25 7AJ. Tel: 0113 2872277
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 3, 2019