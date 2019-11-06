|
BARBER Florence Margaret On October 27, 2019, peacefully, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Terrance Keith, much loved mum of Jane Margaret Barber and
Carl Barber and much loved grandma of Charlotte Rose Hainsworth Barber.
Service and cremation will be held at Lawnswood Crematorium on Wednesday November 13
at 12:20 p.m.
Friends please meet
at Lawnswood.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given to Cancer Research UK.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel 01274 571021
www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2019