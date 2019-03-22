|
|
|
Griffin Evelyn On March 8th peacefully at home. Aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
loving Mum of Beverley,
Sue and Sarah and
dear Grandma of Ben, Harry, Daniel, Nathan, Liam and Jake.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 14:20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to
Cancer Research.
A plate for this purpose will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Oakwood. Tel 0113 2730838.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
