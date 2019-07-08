|
|
|
MILNER Eva Peacefully on the 27th June 2019, aged 97 years.
Eva will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Service will be held on
Monday 22nd July at
St James the Great Church, Galloway Lane, Pudsey commencing at 11.15,
prior to a private committal service at Rawdon Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired for The Neuro Therapy Centre, Saltney Chester.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 8, 2019