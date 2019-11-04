|
|
|
BURKEY Eva Doreen On 27th October 2019
peacefully at home in
Gildersome, aged 92 years.
Wife to the late George
and a much loved mum
to Andrea, Alan and Gordon.
Also a dear mother-in-law,
grandma, great grandma
and auntie.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium, Leeds on Monday 11th November at 11.40am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
and may be left at the service.
All enquiries to Peter at
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 4, 2019