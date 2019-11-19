|
|
|
Lord Eunice On November 11th 2019,
passed away peacefully at
Thistle Hill Care Home,
aged 90 years.
Formerly of St Christopher's Avenue, Rothwell.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, mother of Alan, also a grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell, at 11.15am followed by burial in Rothwell Cemetery.
No flowers by request please.
Donations, if desired, for
Dementia Forward, Ripon, for which a box will be provided at the service.
All friends are welcome.
Enquiries to R Fox and Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds,
Tel: 0113 282 2264
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019