|
|
|
Keeling Ethel
(nee Hague) August 20th, suddenly in Pinderfields Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Francis.
Service and cremation will take place on Monday 9th September at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 2.20p.m. Friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to benefit
St Gemma's Hospice.
A collection box will be available at service.
Enquiries to
J. Tate Funeral Directors
Tel 0113 263 8971
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019