TURNER Ernest Passed away in St James' Hospital on Friday
11th October 2019,
Ernest aged 91 years.

Devoted husband to Delia, extra special father to Deborah and a true legend to many.

The funeral service will take place at St Anthony's Roman Catholic Church on Friday 8th November 2019 at 1.00 pm following interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.

Donations are for the benefit of The Royal British Legion, where a donation plate will be
available in the Church.

Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Morley, Tel; 0113 2522503.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
