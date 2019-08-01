|
|
|
Oakes Ernest Ernest passed away on the
20th July, 2019, aged 95 years,
of Wortley.
The dearly loved husband of Jutta, father of Norman and Stephen and father-in-law to Judy and Val.
Service will be held at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday, 12th August at 2.20 p.m. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers please, donations
in lieu would be appreciated for
Martin House Children's Hospice,
a plate will be available
at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.
Tel 01274 571021
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 1, 2019