W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Eric Thorne Notice
THORNE Eric Passed away peacefully
at home on 31st May 2019,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of the late Agnes,
loving dad of
Ann, Stephen and Janice,
a much loved grandad,
great grandad,
great great grandad
and a dear uncle.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June at 11.40am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired would
be appreciated for
The Royal British Legion.
All enquiries to
W Kaye and Son
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
