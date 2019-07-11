Home

ERIC THOMPSON On July 4th, passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Olwen and a much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad and brother
who will be very sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday July 17th at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, maybe given for the British Heart Foundation,
a plate for which will be
available at the service.
Informal clothes may be worn.
Enquiries to
Robson and Ellis, Bramley
Tel 2570542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
