PRECIOUS Eric Suddenly at home on
February 24th 2019,
aged 77 years.
Loving Husband of Pat, much loved Dad of Angela, Graeme, Darren, Steven and Kevin, respected Father-in-law and a treasured Grandad to Daniel, Ella, George, Abigail, Heather, Holly, Charlotte, Archie, Lucy and Liam and a dear Brother to Rita.
Service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Selby Road, Whitkirk, Leeds on
Thursday March 14th at 1pm followed by interment at
Garforth Cemetery,
Ninelands Lane, Garforth.
Family flowers only please, donations for Arthritis UK would be appreciated and for which purpose a plate will be provided.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Cross Gates, Leeds 15. TEL 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 7, 2019
