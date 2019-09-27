|
|
|
Hebden Eric Peacefully, at St James' Hospital
on 20th September.
Loving husband of Doreen.
Dearly loved brother-in-law and uncle who will be sadly missed.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 11:00am.
In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium to benefit Cancer Research UK and
the British Heart Foundation.
For further details contact
Coop Funeralcare, Middleton
Tel 0113 277 1333.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019