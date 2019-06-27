|
|
|
Hallam
Eric On June 12th, peacefully
aged 82 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Joyce and a much loved dad, father-in-law, grandad
and great grandad,
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium,
on Thursday July 4th at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be given for the Alzheimers Society, for which a plate will be available at the service
Enquiries to Percy R Wood,
Hunslet Tel 2705015
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
Read More