GRIFFITH Eric Passed away peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds on 24th March 2019, aged 93 years.
Dearly loved husband of the
late Margaret, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather.
Funeral service and
cremation will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 12.20pm.
Donations, if desired,
will be forwarded to
St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9,
tel 0113 2480 953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
