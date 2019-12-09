|
Glyde Eric Mcvoy Passed away suddenly on November 21st, aged 74 years.
Dearly loved husband of Janet, loving father of Stewart and Andrew, father in law of Angela and Sarah, dear grandad of Connor and Rory and brother of Granville.
Service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday December 17th
at 2.20 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The Take Heart Appeal for this purpose, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Garforth Tel 0113 286 8114
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 9, 2019