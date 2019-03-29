|
|
|
DRUMMOND Eric Passed away peacefully at Colton Lodges Care Home on 12th March 2019, aged 92 years.
Reunited with his late wife Betty,
a much loved godfather and
dear friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 8th April at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to The Dogs Trust for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates. Tel: 0113 232 6900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More