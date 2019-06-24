Home

ALLEN Eric Born 25.04.1939.
Passed away peacefully on 16.06.2019 at St. James' Hospital, after a brave battle with leukaemia.Loving Husband of Mary. Devoted Dad of Jayne, Andrew & Victoria.
Dearest Dad-in-law of Gary,
Zoe & Kyle and beloved Grandad to Beth, Rachael, Jack, Grace, Harrison & Blake.
The funeral will be held on
Friday 28th June at Cottingley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Any donations kindly
received will be donated to
St Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 24, 2019
