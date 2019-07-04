|
|
|
Haines Emily
(nee Barraclough) Of Great Preston.
Passed away in hospital,
after a short illness, with her
loving family by her side on the
28th June 2019, aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the late Stanley,
a dearly loved sister of Jean,
a devoted mum of Terrence,
Ian, Pauline, Val and Nigel,
a dear mother in law of Sue,
Susan, John, Chris and Joanne,
also a special grandma to 14
and great grandma to 16.
Will be sadly missed by all of her
loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 18th July with service in
St Mary's Church, Allerton Bywater at 2pm followed by private committal (family only) at
Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers by request
only please. Donations will be
kindly received in lieu in aid of
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019