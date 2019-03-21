Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:30
St Augustine's RC Church
Harehills Road
Leeds
Elvyra Silnickas Notice
SILNICKAS Elvyra Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Elvyra, R.I.P, who passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Thursday 28th February 2019, aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Vaclovas and much loved mum of Michael (Algirdas).
She is sadly missed but will
always be remembered.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Augustine's RC Church, Harehills Road, Leeds 8 on
Tuesday 26th March at 12.30pm prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery at 2.00pm.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
