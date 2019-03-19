Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
WOOD Elsie
(Nee Christie) Passed away peacefully in
St. James's Hospital
on 28th February 2019 after
a short illness bravely borne,
aged 78 years.
Much loved mam of Michael and Kathryn and loving nana of Keeley.
Service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell,
LS26 0QL on Tuesday 26th March at 11:00am, prior to burial
in Rothwell Cemetery.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
REST IN PEACE.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Marsh Lane,
telephone 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2019
