LONGBOTTOM Elsie A SWANSEA GIRL
Peacefully in hospital on the
6th March 2019,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
much loved mum of
Gareth and David.
Cherished Grandma (Gu)
to Heather and Catherine
and Great Grandma to
Annabelle and Henry.
The Funeral Service will be
held at Rawdon Crematorium
on Thursday 28th March
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
St Peters Church for
which purpose a box will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bramley,
Tel : 0113 2360673
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
