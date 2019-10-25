Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leed
366 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9DN
0113 248 2038
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
14:00
Chapel Allerton Methodist Church
Committal
Following Services
Lawnswood Crematorium
Elsie Hirst Notice
HIRST Elsie Peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday 23rd October at
St James's Hospital.
Elsie aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of Gordon,
much loved mum of
Susan and David and a treasured
grandma of Neil and Emma.

The Funeral Service will take place at Chapel Allerton Methodist Church on Friday 8th November at 2:00pm followed by a committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in Elsie's memory will be gratefully received by The Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

All Enquiries to York Road Coop Funeralcare. Tel - 0113 248 2038
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
