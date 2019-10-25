|
|
|
HIRST Elsie Peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday 23rd October at
St James's Hospital.
Elsie aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon,
much loved mum of
Susan and David and a treasured
grandma of Neil and Emma.
The Funeral Service will take place at Chapel Allerton Methodist Church on Friday 8th November at 2:00pm followed by a committal at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations in Elsie's memory will be gratefully received by The Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
All Enquiries to York Road Coop Funeralcare. Tel - 0113 248 2038
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019