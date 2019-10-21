|
|
|
WILLIAMS ELLEN CAMILLA (Née Priestley) Peacefully on
9th October 2019
in hospital,
aged 94 years.
Wife of the late Ronald, loving mother of Alan and Christine
and mother in law to Susan.
A beloved grandma,
great grandma and
great great grandma.
The funeral service will take place at Holy Trinity church, Rothwell
on Monday 28th October at 1pm followed by interment at
St Johns churchyard, Oulton.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Nurses,
a plate will be provided
in the church.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Rothwell. Tel: 0113 2822422
