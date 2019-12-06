|
|
|
ROBINSON Elizabeth Anne On 3rd December 2019,
peacefully at St Leonards Hospice, Liz, aged 73 years of Burn.
The dearly loved wife of David, much loved mum of Mark and Paul, very dear mother in law of Kelly and Kathryn and a proud grandma of Olivia, Kayleigh, Charlotte and Amy and a dear sister of Philip.
Funeral service at
St Wilfrid's Church, Brayton on
Friday 13th December at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be given for St Leonards Hospice c/o Radcliffe Funeral Service,
16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019