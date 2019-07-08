|
|
|
Gregory Elizabeth 9.02.1932 - 29.06.2019
Peacefully in St. Gemma's Hospice, surrounded by her loving family,
aged 87 years.
Re - united with her beloved husband and soulmate Ivan,
devoted mum to Scott and Brett, loving mum in law of Jody and much loved grandma of
Charlotte and Sophie.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Theresa's R.C. Church on
Friday July 12th at 1.15pm followed by private family
cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
St Gemma's Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Betty will be sadly missed by her family and many friends,
but is now together again with her
"Mr Wonderful".
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane,
Crossgates, Leeds 15.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 8, 2019