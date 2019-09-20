|
|
|
Dean Elizabeth (Betty) Aged 87 years, formerly of Leeds, died on 3rd September at home in Rugby. Much loved and sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Requiem mass on
Tuesday 1st October at 10.30
at the English Martyrs Church,
High Street, Rugby, CV21 4EE
followed by a short service at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
CV22 5ET at 12.00. Afterwards, at
The Bell Inn, Rugby, CV21 4HD.
No flowers please. Cards to the Coop, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL. Any donations to
Alzheimer's Society (www.alzheimers.org.uk)
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019