|
|
|
BICKERDIKE Elizabeth
(Betty; née Porter) Passed away on
Tuesday 15th October 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of Fred (d. 2015),
much loved mother of Jane, Paul,
Mark (d.1990) and Ruth.
Lovingly remembered
by all her family.
Funeral at Oakwood Church,
Springwood Road, Leeds LS8 2QA
on Monday 4th November 2019
at 1:00pm prior
to private cremation.
Family flowers only please;
donations to Oakwood Church.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
T: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 28, 2019