HAZELL Elaine Suddenly but peacefully in
hospital on Wednesday
March 13th 2019, aged 67.
Loving wife of Brian and
mother of Gemma, sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds, on April 4th at 3.40pm.
Flowers are welcome or donations to The Children's Society and the RSPCA may be made at the Service or through www.elaine-hazell.
muchloved.com/
Please feel free to wear colours
to celebrate Elaine's enthusiasm
for life.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS17 6PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
