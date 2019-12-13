Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
ROOK Eirlys Unexpectedly
at hospital on
Saturday 7th December,
Eirlys, aged 81 years.

Cherished wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Andrew and Louise and a loving grandma to Zalia, Luke, Miles and Joseph.

The Funeral Service will take place at Colton Methodist Church on Thursday 9th January at 2:00pm.

Family flowers only but donations gratefully received in Eirlys' memory will be for the benefit of Colton Methodist Church Funds.

All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
