ROOK Eirlys Unexpectedly
at home on
Saturday 7th December,
Eirlys, aged 81 years.
Cherished wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mother of Andrew and Louise and a loving grandma to Zalia, Luke, Miles and Joseph.
The Funeral Service will take place at Colton Methodist Church on Thursday 9th January at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only but donations gratefully received in Eirlys' memory will be for the benefit of Colton Methodist Church Funds.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare,
Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019