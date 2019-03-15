|
KEENEY Eileen In loving memory of Eileen Keeney,
who passed away peacefully,
7th March, aged 83 years,
formerly of Granard, Co. Longford.
Dearly loved wife of Patsy,
treasured mum of
Frances, Patrick, Margaret,
Angela and Eveleen,
much loved mother-in-law
of Michael, Trish, Simon and Nigel,
beloved sister of Mary and Nora,
and loved by her 9 grandchildren.
Eileen will be received into
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,
LS17 on the evening of Thursday
21st March at 7pm and where
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 22nd March at 11am,
prior to burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in lieu
may be given to Dementia UK,
for which a plate will be
provided at Church.
"May She Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 180 York Road LS9 9NT Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
