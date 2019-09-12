|
HIGGS Eileen On August 30th
peacefully in hospital.
Aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Tony,
loving mum of Simon and Elizabeth, mother in law of
Angela and Steve, dear
grandma of Gemma, Katie and Emma and loved sister of Pat.
Service and cremation at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
on 25th September at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to the
Take Heart Appeal.
A plate for this purpose will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Rothwell.
tel: 01132822422
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 12, 2019