Braithwaite Eileen Joyce Passed away peacefully in Wheatfield's Hospice on
12th December 2019 after a long battle with Cancer, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Keith,
loving mum to Alison,
dear mother-in-law of Clive, much loved grandma to Lianne, Carly, Amy, Alice, Richard, Ellie and
the late Sean and loving
great grandma to Joseph.
Eileen was a much loved twin to Ann and a loving sister to Jeanie, also a very dear sister-in-law and auntie and mother to Tracy.
Service will be held on
Monday 23rd December at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
commencing at 3.00.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu can be made to
The Mesothelioma Charity Fund.
Any enquiries please contact
Jayne E Verity funeral director on Pudsey 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019