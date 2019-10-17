Home

Ainsworth Eileen
(née Blackburn) Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of the late
Rev John Ainsworth, also a loving mum, nanna and great grandma.
The funeral service will take place in St Luke's Church, Clifford on Thursday 24th October at 11 am, followed by cremation at
York Crematorium at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
and Alzheimer's Society,
for which a plate will be
provided at the service.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019
