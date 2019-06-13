Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Kaye & Son
163 Beeston Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS11 6AW
0113 270 5553
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Priestley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Priestley

Notice Condolences

Edwin Priestley Notice
Priestley Edwin Howard Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 30th 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving brother of Alec and Joan, brother in law of Barbara and Brian, a dear dad to Vanessa and a much loved uncle to Melanie, Karen, Christopher and Nigel.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on June 20th at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for the
Ciaran Bingham Foundation Trust.
All enquiries to
W Kaye and Son
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.