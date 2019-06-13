|
|
|
Priestley Edwin Howard Passed away peacefully in hospital on May 30th 2019, aged 70 years.
Loving brother of Alec and Joan, brother in law of Barbara and Brian, a dear dad to Vanessa and a much loved uncle to Melanie, Karen, Christopher and Nigel.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on June 20th at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers
would be appreciated for the
Ciaran Bingham Foundation Trust.
All enquiries to
W Kaye and Son
Tel: 0113 2705553.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
Read More